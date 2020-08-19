STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam reports 192 new Covid cases, the highest so far

185 people, including 4 healthcare workers & 11 Navy personnel, infected locally

Published: 19th August 2020 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

temmperature checking Broadway market

Volunteers check the body temperature of customers entering Ernakulam's Broadway market. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Tuesday reported its highest single-day tally of Covid cases with 192 more people contracting the disease. What has left health officials concerned is that 185 of the new patients contracted the disease through local contact. The remaining seven persons came from abroad or other states. 
Two more people died of Covid on the day, taking the district’s death toll to 35. Indicating an alarming situation, four healthcare workers and 11 Navy personnel also contracted the disease through local contact. Multiple cases were reported from critical Covid clusters across the district. 

Major urban locations like Angamaly, Edappally, Aluva, Tripunithura, Thrikkakara, Thoppumpady, Fort Kochi and Mattanchery reported more than five cases each. “Reporting of Covid cases within the city limits is a cause for concern. Since people from various parts are coming to these localities, it can lead to a further spike in local transmission cases. Though the cases showed a decline in Aluva cluster recently, it too reported a high number of cases on the day. The situation in West Kochi is yet to be brought under control,” said a health official.

Meanwhile, areas like Ayavana, Chengamanadu, Kunnathunad, Kumbalam, Kumbalangi, Kothamangalam and others also contributed to a majority of Tuesday’s cases. “We managed to track the sources of infection in most of the cases. Most of the new patients are family members of people who tested positive in the past few days,” said an official.“An 85-year-old woman from Choornikkara and two 80-year-old men from Kaloor and Kumbalangi are receiving special care at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital considering their age. A few other cases were admitted with comorbidities,” said the official.  As many as 64 patients recovered on the day. The district has 1,572 active cases.

two deaths

T V Mathai, 67, of Kothamangalam, and Muhammad Kutty, 73, of Arakkakadavu (Vennala), who were under treatment at Government MCH, Kalamassery, after testing positive for Covid-19, died on Tuesday. Their swab samples were sent to National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, to ascertain if they died of Covid. Mathai was suffering from heart disease, diabetes, hypertension and kidney illness, while Muhammad Kutty suffered from severe diabetes and renal disease.

Stringent curbs to mark Onam
Kochi: Due to the spike in Covid cases, the officers concerned have decided to impose strict restrictions during Onam. In separate meetings on Tuesday, the officers said shops should only be opened as per government’s Covid guidelines. Shop owners have to maintain a register for recording the name and contact number of visitors. Thermal scanners and sanitisers are mandatory in all shops. Big shops should have separate entry and exit points. “Staff in vulnerable category and pregnant staff should not be allowed to work during these days,” deputy collector P A Pradeep said while presiding over a meeting at Kochi taluk. A team of officers will monitor supermarkets, malls and fish markets to prevent crowding. Shops in containment zones will be allowed to open from Atham.

Onasadya (Onam feast) will only be allowed in homes. The fish and vegetable market at Chambakkara will be allowed to function this week. The standard operating procedure for the market will be finalised by a market managing committee which will includes representatives of the corporation, health, police and revenue departments and the market association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp