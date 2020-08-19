Ernakulam reports 192 new Covid cases, the highest so far

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Tuesday reported its highest single-day tally of Covid cases with 192 more people contracting the disease. What has left health officials concerned is that 185 of the new patients contracted the disease through local contact. The remaining seven persons came from abroad or other states.

Two more people died of Covid on the day, taking the district’s death toll to 35. Indicating an alarming situation, four healthcare workers and 11 Navy personnel also contracted the disease through local contact. Multiple cases were reported from critical Covid clusters across the district.

Major urban locations like Angamaly, Edappally, Aluva, Tripunithura, Thrikkakara, Thoppumpady, Fort Kochi and Mattanchery reported more than five cases each. “Reporting of Covid cases within the city limits is a cause for concern. Since people from various parts are coming to these localities, it can lead to a further spike in local transmission cases. Though the cases showed a decline in Aluva cluster recently, it too reported a high number of cases on the day. The situation in West Kochi is yet to be brought under control,” said a health official.

Meanwhile, areas like Ayavana, Chengamanadu, Kunnathunad, Kumbalam, Kumbalangi, Kothamangalam and others also contributed to a majority of Tuesday’s cases. “We managed to track the sources of infection in most of the cases. Most of the new patients are family members of people who tested positive in the past few days,” said an official.“An 85-year-old woman from Choornikkara and two 80-year-old men from Kaloor and Kumbalangi are receiving special care at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital considering their age. A few other cases were admitted with comorbidities,” said the official. As many as 64 patients recovered on the day. The district has 1,572 active cases.

two deaths

T V Mathai, 67, of Kothamangalam, and Muhammad Kutty, 73, of Arakkakadavu (Vennala), who were under treatment at Government MCH, Kalamassery, after testing positive for Covid-19, died on Tuesday. Their swab samples were sent to National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, to ascertain if they died of Covid. Mathai was suffering from heart disease, diabetes, hypertension and kidney illness, while Muhammad Kutty suffered from severe diabetes and renal disease.

Stringent curbs to mark Onam

Kochi: Due to the spike in Covid cases, the officers concerned have decided to impose strict restrictions during Onam. In separate meetings on Tuesday, the officers said shops should only be opened as per government’s Covid guidelines. Shop owners have to maintain a register for recording the name and contact number of visitors. Thermal scanners and sanitisers are mandatory in all shops. Big shops should have separate entry and exit points. “Staff in vulnerable category and pregnant staff should not be allowed to work during these days,” deputy collector P A Pradeep said while presiding over a meeting at Kochi taluk. A team of officers will monitor supermarkets, malls and fish markets to prevent crowding. Shops in containment zones will be allowed to open from Atham.

Onasadya (Onam feast) will only be allowed in homes. The fish and vegetable market at Chambakkara will be allowed to function this week. The standard operating procedure for the market will be finalised by a market managing committee which will includes representatives of the corporation, health, police and revenue departments and the market association.