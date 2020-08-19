Pandemic forces lensman to take up security job

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s not just Covid-19 patients whose life changed when the pandemic struck.Many others too lost their hard-earned reputation, passionate careers and financial security in one go. Forced to survive, several people moved to newer, unfamiliar pastures. One of them was Ravi K U, a photographer-turned-security guard.Hailing from Anakkampoyil near Thiruvambady in Kozhikode, Ravi was the quintessential small-town photographer who survived on the meagre returns from his own studio. However, the pandemic brought with it a spree of debacles, forcing the 56-year-old to make the switch. On the occasion of World Photography Day (August 19), Ravi shared his tale.

“As someone who is fond of art, I learnt photography from my friend. I was very passionate and tried my luck in all possible formats. Though business took a hit since demonetisation, survival became impossible following the Covid lockdown,” said Ravi. “There will not be a return to photography anymore,” he said.

Leaving behind a photography career that spanned 25 years, Ravi donned the role of a security guard at the GCDA complex at Marine Drive in Kochi a few months back to provide for his wife and two children.

“I had started my studio ‘Photoscan’ in partnership with my friend in my hometown and later managed it on my own for 16 years. My area is known for landslides and a few of my photographs got published in Malayalam dailies too,” said Ravi. On switching his career, Ravi said, “It wasn’t an easy change. There weren’t many options too. A person who opts for a security job, must be going through a lot.”Despite being an acute diabetic patient, Ravi stays inside the complex and eats from nearby hotels. Though small, his monthly income has helped him realise the dream of his own home.

“I’m living away from Kozhikode for the first time and haven’t visited home since I came here a few months ago. I’m working on a double shift here. I have to repay a few loans taken for my home and support the education of my daughter and son. The house warming is scheduled for this month end. I don’t think I can make it to the event though,” Ravi said.

