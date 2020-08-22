STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Corp’s lapses led to huge losses, says audit report

The local fund audit report of the Kochi Corporation for the 2018-19 financial year has revealed serious lapses by the civic body’s administration and said it led to heavy losses.

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The local fund audit report of the Kochi Corporation for the 2018-19 financial year has revealed serious lapses by the civic body’s administration and said it led to heavy losses. Released on Thursday, the report also found serious financial irregularities under various heads, including tax collection and waste management. The report said the corporation’s inefficiency in implementing online tax collection significantly affected its revenue. Due to the non-implementation of the facility, a lion’s share of revenue collection continued to be done through manual receipts which led to leakage of funds, it said.

It also found that receipts that were audited and cancelled years ago were misused for tax collection. The report said `4.5 lakh was missing in the books by writing a fake receipt number in the booking register of Mattanchery Town Hall and Kalvathi community hall. It is also alleged that the receipt books used during the audit period were not given to the audit department for inspection. 

The report also pointed towards lack of coordination between various departments and shortcomings in internal control. It said despite having several building complexes under its limits, the corporation could not collect taxes from the buildings effectively. No action was initiated in cases where cheques bounced and returned cheques were not recorded in the account.

“The corporation has lost a lot of money due to such irregularities. Bank withdrawals are not included in the cash book and it is not clear how the withdrawn funds would be spent,” said the report. “There is a rule that a special council session must be convened within a month of the publication of the audit report for discussions. However, the UDF-led council has never done so in its tenure,” said LDF parliamentary party secretary V P Chandran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi Corporation
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp