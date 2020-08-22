STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Covid-19: WHO recognises CIFT study on seaweed 

The WHO has shared the article on its website section ‘Covid-19 Global Literature on Coronavirus Disease’ as information to help the world fight the pandemic. 

Published: 22nd August 2020 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised a research article authored by scientists at the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) highlighting the potential of seaweed as an effective immunotherapy against coronavirus. The article titled ‘Can sulphated polysaccharides from seaweed provide a prophylactic or therapeutic solution to Covid-19 pandemic?’, authored by Asish K Jha, Suseela Mathew and Ravishankar C N, was published in Current Science journal recently. The WHO has shared the article on its website section ‘Covid-19 Global Literature on Coronavirus Disease’ as information to help the world fight the pandemic. 

Seaweed is considered as one of the easily accessible and most abundant live species in marine ecosystem.
Carrageenan, a sulphated polysaccharide from red seaweed, has already been tried as a therapeutic agent for respiratory illness like common cold and influenza virus .

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp