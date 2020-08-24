Kalamassery sees spike, no containment zone yet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heightening concerns of health officials, a spike in COVID cases was reported in Kalamasserry industrial estate and HMT Junction. Adding to the worry, migrant workers employed in a few private companies tested positive for the virus on Sunday. According to the officials, most of the fresh cases were reported at a South Korean conglomerate’s warehouse near the HMT Junction.

“The situation at the warehouse is pretty serious. As many as 18 persons contracted the virus from a co-worker. We have tracked 125 primary contacts of the newly-infected persons. Though majority of them are asymptomatic, there is a high chance of a spread among the employees. We have quarantined the primary contacts. As they seldom went out, we are not expecting any impact on the public,” said A Prasad, CI, Kalamassery.

Though the presence of seven new cases in the industrial area of Ward 41 became known by Saturday night, officials are yet to declare it a containment zone.

“Cases are being reported among workers at the Indigo paint godown, Carborundum Universal showroom and the industrial engineering workshop in the area. A part-time sweeper of KR Batteries hailing from Aluva has also tested positive and the factory has been shut down. Though cases were reported on Saturday night and the officials are yet to demarcate the area as containment zone. Many of their primary contacts are moving around freely and we are on the verge of a rapid spread in the estate,” said Deena Raphel, ward councillor.

“People are growing restive over the delay in establishing containment zones. Five families from the area have already vacated their houses and shifted to a safe location due to this situation. The area is densely populated and many of them are senior citizens who suffer from various ailments,” she added.

Police officials said the demarcation got delayed due to the recent change in quarantine norms. “We have recommended the demarcation of four micro containment zones in the area. Though we used to restrict movement after detection of positive cases, the change in norms led to the delay,” said the Circle Inspector.