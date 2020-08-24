STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kalamassery sees spike, no containment zone yet

According to the officials, most of the fresh cases were reported at a South Korean conglomerate’s warehouse near the HMT Junction.

Published: 24th August 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker inside a mobile lab takes nasal swab sample for a COVID- 19 antigen test.

A health worker inside a mobile lab takes nasal swab sample for a COVID- 19 antigen test. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heightening concerns of health officials, a spike in COVID cases was reported in Kalamasserry industrial estate and HMT Junction. Adding to the worry, migrant workers employed in a few private companies tested positive for the virus on Sunday. According to the officials, most of the fresh cases were reported at a South Korean conglomerate’s warehouse near the HMT Junction.

“The situation at the warehouse is pretty serious. As many as 18 persons contracted the virus from a co-worker. We have tracked 125 primary contacts of the newly-infected persons. Though majority of them are asymptomatic, there is a high chance of a spread among the employees. We have quarantined the primary contacts. As they seldom went out, we are not expecting any impact on the public,” said A Prasad, CI, Kalamassery.

Though the presence of seven new cases in the industrial area of Ward 41  became known by Saturday night, officials are yet to declare it a containment zone.

“Cases are being reported among workers at the Indigo paint godown, Carborundum Universal showroom and the industrial engineering workshop in the area. A part-time sweeper of KR Batteries hailing from Aluva has also tested positive and the factory has been shut down. Though cases were reported on Saturday night and the officials are yet to demarcate the area as containment zone. Many of their primary contacts are moving around freely and we are on the verge of a rapid spread in the estate,” said Deena Raphel, ward councillor.

“People are growing restive over the delay in establishing containment zones. Five families from the area have already vacated their houses and shifted to a safe location due to this situation. The area is densely populated and many of them are senior citizens who suffer from various ailments,” she added.

Police officials said the demarcation got delayed due to the recent change in quarantine norms. “We have recommended the demarcation of four micro containment zones in the area. Though we used to restrict movement after detection of positive cases, the change in norms led to the delay,” said the Circle Inspector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalamassery Kalamasserry Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp