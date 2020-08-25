An Aadhaar-enabled gate to reduce community spread

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: The uncontrolled rise in the community spread of Covid-19 in the state has become a worrisome situation over the past few weeks. Though the solution may lie in contacting those who have come in contact with Covid-19 positive patients, the process is easier said than done. However, Rizwin Azeez has a resolution involving the Aadhar card. “Prevention is all we can do until there exists a permanent solution for Covid-19. This can be carried out if we trace and isolate those who have knowingly or unknowingly come in contact with a Covid patient,” says the working professional.

“I have a simple but efficient answer – an ‘Aadhaar-enabled gate’. The gate identifies those who have come in contact with a Covid patient by scanning the QR code in the Aadhaar card. This, along with the temperature sensor attached, ensures maximum safety to the persons and those nearby. Upon identification of high-risk persons, the device sends them an automatic text message. They can be then restricted from public places,” says Rizwin.

Rizwin has also developed a mobile application for public use. “It can be activated by scanning the Aadhaar card. Once the profile is set up, the Aadhaar-based QR code will be displayed on the app. This QR code will be shown in either red or yellow or green based on whether the person is in the high-risk category, from a contamination zone or in the low-risk category,” he explains.

According to Rizwin, shop owners who can’t afford the gate device will be provided with a unique QR code, which they can stick outside their shops. “Customers can scan this QR code using the mobile application before entering the shops. Customers will be allowed entry based on the status of their QR code. All data will be recorded in the centralised system,” he says.Other restrictions like age limit are also incorporated into the system. “Implementing my concept in the Aarogya Sethu app will go a long way,” he adds.