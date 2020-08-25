Bonus disputes causing concern among workers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s Onam season and the Kerala government has already started distributing bonus and festival allowance to its employees. However, the distribution of bonus has come as a tough challenge for industries and commercial enterprises as their business has come to a standstill and income has nosedived due to the Covid induced lockdown. The circular issued by the government to distribute bonus at the rate fixed last year has caused concern among the business community.

“Many business establishments located in containment zones are not functioning. The business has been badly affected as people are buying only essentials due to loss of income,” said Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce general secretary K M Vipin.“We have decided to distribute only festival allowance in view of the prevailing situation. Even the employees have accepted the decision as they understand the situation.

The government circular will only create discord between employers and employees. The government should withdraw the circular,” said president G Karthikeyan.Meanwhile, the container lorry workers at Kochi port has threatened to launch a strike as the truck owners have refused to provide a bonus at the same rate as the previous year. The workers’ unions have threatened to launch an indefinite strike on August 26 if the truck owners fail to accept their demand.

“The workers are demanding a bonus for the previous financial year that ended on March 31. The lockdown and the slowdown in the market started only on March 24,” according to Trade Union Coordination Committee general convenor Charles George.Though deputy labour officer Binoy James convened a meeting of truck owners and employees twice to find an amicable solution to the issue, both sides refused to cede ground.