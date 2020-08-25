Cusat faculty gets patent for composting machine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: M Anand, assistant professor, School of Environmental Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has been granted a patent for the invention entitled ‘A Twin Chambered in-vessel composting apparatus’. “The invention is a novel and unique fully automatic composting machine to process the kitchen waste and turn it into compost on-site in a relatively short time,” a release here said .

The concept of in-vessel composting has great scope in the country because it is simple to use and install in the backyard, saves lot of space, is easy to operate under all types of weather and easily handles waste.

The whole process is clean and economical when compared to conventional. “This in-vessel composting technology offers low operating costs due to low energy consumption, maintenance and labour costs; it has a small footprint and offers great flexibility as its modular design allows it to be easily modified. Optional solar power source can be hooked up to this system for independent operation,” the release said.