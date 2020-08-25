KSUM event to help small businesses overcome Covid-19 economic slump

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with Wadhwani Foundation is organising a transformation event for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), aiming to help small businesses overcome the difficulties owing to Covid-19 pandemic. The 90-minute ‘Sahayata Business Stability Program’ to be held on Tuesday will provide simple do-it-yourself solution kits and free consultations to support SMEs with survival, stability and growth.

“The aim is to help save or create up to one lakh jobs in the country,” organisers said. Scheduled to begin at 2.30pm on August 25, the virtual function will assign industry mentors and consultants to work one-on-one with select SMEs. Anyone willing to adopt new ways of doing business and possessing a desire to emerge stronger and smarter from the pandemic can attend this programme. The function will start with a briefing by Wadhwani Advantage (South) head Rahul Savoor.

This will be followed by a 40-minute discussion on working capital, talent management and quick revenue generation. The speakers are Sekhar Doraswamy, co-founder, Strategy Garage; Veena Kumar, co-founder, CEO, KONEKTUP and Ramesh Jayaraman, partner and CFO, Bridge Services. Register at http://bit.ly/SahayataProgram.