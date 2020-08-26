STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe team to visit Uttar Pradesh in connection with gangrape case

After arresting the three migrant workers who gangraped a 14-year-old girl at Edappally, the City Police are spreading the net to Uttar Pradesh to nab the remaining accused in the case.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:33 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After arresting the three migrant workers who gangraped a 14-year-old girl at Edappally, the City Police are spreading the net to Uttar Pradesh to nab the remaining accused in the case. A probe team has also requested the assistance of the Uttar Pradesh police.“A special team will go to their locations to nab the remaining accused in the coming weeks,” said Assistant Commissioner K Lalji, who is leading the investigation.

“The arrested persons are in remand now. Along with Pocso, we have charged IPC Section 376 on them. Further interrogation will be held in the coming days. We have to consider the Covid protocol and other procedures arising out of the current situation.”

According to police sources, the survivor is one-month pregnant and is under treatment with the support of her family members. On Monday, the investigation team — comprising Sub-Inspectors Manoj S and Sudarshana Babu and Assistant Sub-Inspectors Salim V and Sunil Kumar — arrested Shahid, 24, Farhad Khan, 29, and Haneef, 28. 

Meanwhile, Kalamassery MLA V K Ebrahimkunju has shot off a letter to State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Tuesday requesting stringent action against the accused. He has also demanded the immediate arrest of the remaining accused. 
 

