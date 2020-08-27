Corp council session turns stormy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation council which met at the Town Hall on Wednesday turned out to be a stormy one with the opposition coming down on the Mayor and the ruling front.The opposition claimed that the ruling front does not have the right to continue in power. Financial irregularities in the audit report and the High Court’s criticism of the administration’s failure were cited by the opposition in the council, which lasted till 9.30pm.

Opposition councillors also raised placards and chanted slogans demanding the mayor’s resignation. “Online tax collection is not yet possible as e-governance has not been implemented. Tax is collected by bill collectors using receipts. The audit team found massive irregularities in the collection of crores. There’s been serious neglect in the printing of receipt books,” said V P Chandran. Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor K R Premakumar said the corporation will give `5 crore to the contractors to clear arrears.