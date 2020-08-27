STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

New exam notification riles Cusat BTech students

They allege conducting sixth semester exams in the middle of classes of other semesters will ruin their performance

Published: 27th August 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The notification by Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) announcing that the sixth-semester BTech intermediate examinations will be held after the Onam holidays next month has caught students off-guard.The students allege that conducting the examinations while they are in the middle of classes of the odd semesters, complete with assignments and other related works, will ruin their performance in both semesters.

“Had the pandemic not struck, the said examinations would have been held in May. We had repeatedly asked our faculty members and the university authorities about the examinations, but did not get any information or notification. There was even a post from one of the authorities hinting that there won’t be any examinations and that students should nurture their creative and technical skills in the meantime,” said a student. Then, in the first week of August, the university issued a notification that the odd semester classes will begin from the next Monday (August 10). 

“We started attending the online classes, despite problems like network issues. Some student had to lean on their balconies or stand out in the rain to get proper connectivity,” said the student. Now, the university has sprung another surprise, said students.“The previous semester examinations that were postponed indefinitely are being conducted in the middle of the new semester classes. It has been six months since anything related to the last semester was taught,” said another student. They said this lack of continuity in studies had affected them.

“Also, the pressure we face under normal circumstances is itself tremendous. Now, the university is burdening us with the pressure of two overlapping semesters. Some students are one supplementary paper away from dropping out. They have reached breaking point,” said a student. They also said Cusat was showing “double standards.” 

“It has promised to conduct offline examinations for students who won’t be able to appear for online tests owing to network issues. Does that mean there will be two question papers?” asked a student.However, the university said the students were trying to get away with not writing the examinations. “The classes for the odd semester were stopped since Tuesday and special classes have been arranged for students to clear their doubts. They have ample time to learn and write the examinations,” said a Cusat official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cusat
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Both phase-2 and phase-3 trials would take place in India. (Representational Photo | AP)
Cambridge University kicks off vaccine race to fight all coronaviruses
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp