Car rams truck carrying weapons for Army

KOCHI: A truck transporting weapons and equipment for the Army to Jabalpur was rammed by a speeding car on the Kundannoor-Thevara bridge here on Wednesday night. The drivers of both vehicles were injured.Police officials on Thursday said the incident occurred around 11pm. Upon receiving information, special teams of the Army and Navy, besides police and fire and rescue services personnel reached the spot.

“The weapons and equipment were safely shifted to Southern Naval Command and steps will be taken to transport the items to their intended destination,” said a Navy official. Officials said the goods had arrived at the Cochin Port and were being taken to a defence facility in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.A defence team will conduct an audit of the weapons and equipment. A detailed inquiry has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident and verify the background of the driver of the car.