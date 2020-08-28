STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Car rams truck carrying weapons for Army

A truck transporting weapons and equipment for the Army to Jabalpur was rammed by a speeding car on the Kundannoor-Thevara bridge here on Wednesday night.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the car that rammed the Army truck

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A truck transporting weapons and equipment for the Army to Jabalpur was rammed by a speeding car on the Kundannoor-Thevara bridge here on Wednesday night. The drivers of both vehicles were injured.Police officials on Thursday said the incident occurred around 11pm. Upon receiving information, special teams of the Army and Navy, besides police and fire and rescue services personnel reached the spot.

“The weapons and equipment were safely shifted to Southern Naval Command and steps will be taken to transport the items to their intended destination,” said a Navy official. Officials said the goods had arrived at the Cochin Port and were being taken to a defence facility in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.A defence team will conduct an audit of the weapons and equipment. A detailed inquiry has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident and verify the background of the driver of the car.

at Kundannoor on Thursday | Express
Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
road accident Kochi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp