Groynes to be built at Chellanam

KOCHI: ‘Pulimuttu’ (groynes) will be built in Chellanam area which faces severe sea erosion. Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty directed the officials concerned to expedite the process of building groynes. The threat of sea erosion in Chellanam had increased after the cyclone Ockhi. Though the Water Resources Department had earlier taken steps, including the construction of a sea wall and laying of geotextile tubes, at Chellanam, the intended progress could not be achieved as the area continued to witness severe sea erosion. It was decided tobuild groynes to stop the waves in this scenario. The minister further said all possible measures need to be taken to avoid the threat of sea erosion in Chellanam.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
France says 'exponential' rise in coronavirus cases
Lakshya, an award-winning force behind champs
Child drowns in water-logged area in UP's Ghaziabad
Religious places in Maharashtra should be reopened: Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis
56 per cent of Tamil migrants in Ernakulam have no access to toilets at home
Athletics coach Purshottam Rai dies at 79, a day before receiving Dronacharya award