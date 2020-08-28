Groynes to be built at Chellanam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Pulimuttu’ (groynes) will be built in Chellanam area which faces severe sea erosion. Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty directed the officials concerned to expedite the process of building groynes. The threat of sea erosion in Chellanam had increased after the cyclone Ockhi. Though the Water Resources Department had earlier taken steps, including the construction of a sea wall and laying of geotextile tubes, at Chellanam, the intended progress could not be achieved as the area continued to witness severe sea erosion. It was decided tobuild groynes to stop the waves in this scenario. The minister further said all possible measures need to be taken to avoid the threat of sea erosion in Chellanam.