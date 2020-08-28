STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Tourism on the road to recovery

‘Keralam Kanaam’ campaign aims to offer luxury staycations at affordable rates to local people eager to get out of the confines of their homes

Published: 28th August 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Hanging bridge in Nilambur

Hanging bridge in Nilambur (Photo | Kerala Tourism website)

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: The tourism sector in Kerala constitutes 10 per cent of the state’s GDP; more importantly, it accounts for close to 25 per cent of employment. However, with the global pandemic outbreak bringing the industry to its knees, the gross loss faced by the tourism sector in the state as of August this year has been pegged at a whopping `25,000 crore.

This is more than 50 per cent of the total turnover of `45,000 crore recorded in 2019. In an attempt to provide life support, the Association of Tourism and Trade Organisation of India (ATTOI) with the backing of Tourism Department has launched the ‘Keralam Kanaam’ campaign which aims to offer luxury staycations at affordable rates to local people eager to get out of the confines of their 
homes.

More than 35 resorts and hotels registered with the dedicated portal have come up with special discounted deals and packages like never before. “Though Kerala is a popular tourist destination for outsiders, many Malayalis have not experienced what their home state has to offer. Hence, were are making luxury holidays accessible to the public.

All the resorts and hotels registered on the website, including 5-star hotels, have slashed their rates to between `4,000 and `5,000 per day. So this is, in fact, the perfect time for people on a budget as they can avail a comfortable stay for as low as `1,500,” said P V Manu, secretary, ATTOI. 

The initiative is expected to provide a breather to the sector which is hoping to bounce back by the end of this year when the peak tourist season hits. While the Tourism Department is already in the works for a major big blast marketing campaign for the post-Covid scenario; the focus, for now, seems to be on propelling local tourism. 

“The priority is to instil confidence among travellers that it is safe to visit Kerala, encouraging local tourism by offering attractive packages is the way to go about it. We have received reports that a few resorts in Wayanad are running with maximum capacity in tune with Covid-19 protocols,” said K Raj Kumar, joint director, DTDC, Ernakulam.

Though the marginal tourist movement witnessed among domestic visitors over the past month is promising; the footfall of travellers from other states is nil. “Keralam Kanaam is the first step towards recovery. We want the tourists to realise that the Kerala experience inherently comes with social distancing practices. We don’t have many mass tourism spots and activities like houseboat rides, plantation visits and eco-tourism are all catered to a small group of people or families,” said P Bala Kiran, director, Department of Tourism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Tourism Pandemic COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp