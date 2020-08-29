STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A poet in Khaki

The word khaki elicits an image of a gruff baton-wielding person.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The word khaki elicits an image of a gruff baton-wielding person. However, of late, the pandemic has brought to light several instances which show otherwise. Many of these men in uniform have been helping people understand the gravity of the pandemic through various means. DySP Subhash K is one among them. His latest musical creation called ‘Uyirpoya Lokam’ is garnering attention on social media platforms. “I have dedicated the song to the frontline warriors who are fighting the pandemic with everything they have,” said Subhash.

A lyricist, Subhash is posted in Cherthala. “The song tries to convey the message that regardless of peoples’ thought processes, a tiny micro-organism has forced them to into retrospection. The pandemic doesn’t differentiate on the basis of caste and creed or between the rich or poor, small or big. It affects everyone equally,” he said. ‘Uyirpoya Lokam’ is not DySP Subhash’s first. The writing bug bit him at a very young age. “I loved scribbling down my thoughts and most of the time, these were in the form of poetry. This hobby, my passion, gained much more perspective as I grew,” he said.

According to him, songs can easily convey meaning. “Do you want to send a message across? Try putting the words in a song. Unlike a lecture, it tugs at the heartstrings of the listener,” said Subhash. “I have also written lyrics for movies including ‘Thanthra’, ‘Angel John’, ‘Cleopatra’, ‘Happy Durbar’, ‘K K Road’, ‘Thadha’, ‘Oru Kudumbachithram’, ‘Chinna Dada’ and ‘Punyam Poonkavanam’,” he said. Subhash has also penned lyrics for All India Radio, especially the light music section.

“The other categories for which I have written lyrics are devotional songs,” he said. “Every year during Sabarimala season the district administration of Idukki plays the song I wrote on the importance of keeping the area clean,” he added.Subhash has also published a book titled ‘Amukhamillathavar’. The collection was selected for the first Vaikom Vasudevan Nair award. His works are on YouTube channel ‘Subhash K Cherthala’.

Comments

