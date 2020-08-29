STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Orphanages on high alert as 40 kids test Covid positive at rehab home

Restrictions imposed on visitors, staff are allowed to go outside only for emergency purposes

Published: 29th August 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI:  With  around 40 children residing at the Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan at Palluruthy here testing Covid-19 positive, other rehabilitation centres and orphanages across the district have stepped up their preventive measures by strictly adhering to a set of special guidelines, issued by the Health department and communicated through the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU). According to an employee at the Valsalyam Sisubhavan in Pallilamkara, North Kalamassery, no visitors are allowed at the orphanage anymore, and the staff is allowed to go outside only for emergency purposes.

The facility takes care of children below the age of five, which makes it even more crucial for the staff to strictly stick to the protocol. The staff who go outside are also not allowed to interact with the children, the employee said. “If a kid seems to be suffering from any serious health issue, we immediately call our paediatrician. Other guidelines such as the use of sanitisers, social distancing and the wearing of facemasks are also being adhered to,” she said. She added that newly-admitted children will be provided with separate rooms, and will also be looked after by an individual staffer for the first 14 days as a precautionary measure.

Some orphanages have also restricted children from participating in outdoor games for fear of contracting the disease. “The DCPU has been giving us directions on a weekly basis regarding the guidelines that need to be followed. As per their order, we are also not allowing our children to go outside,” said Varghese Thudian, director of the Emmanuel Children’s Home in Azhakam. The orphanage houses around 60 inmates, a majority of them aged above 18.

Financial crisis
Although the centres have been found to be strictly following the guidelines to keep their children safe from the dreaded virus, they have been struggling to provide financial support to the children due to the massive decline in donations over the past few months. “A grant of `1,000 is given by the Orphanage Control Board every year to the children who possess a destitute certificate. However, this is not sufficient to even meet these kids’ monthly expenses. The Gulf expatriates have also stopped giving donations owing to the unemployment crisis caused by the pandemic there,” said an orphanage administrator.

The reduced scale of admissions over the period has also forced many to go online. “The adoption process, which was previously conducted in the presence of the parents, is now being conducted online. It usually involves a discussion with the parents and the verification of documents,” said a person in charge at the Valsalyam Sisubhavan.DMO N K Kuttappan said the officials were making a list of orphanages in the district, following which more directions will be issued to each of these centres. He added that Covid-19 testing was currently only being conducted at old-age homes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orphanage COVID 19
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp