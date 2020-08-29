STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

String theory

Self-taught musician and luthier Vivian Varghese just launched Aurelia Guitars, a first-of-its-kind premium guitar brand from Kerala 

Published: 29th August 2020 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By  Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: To any musician, the instrument they hold is probably worth more than everything else they own. For Thiruvananthapuram-based artist Vivian Varghese, who started playing drums and guitar as a kid, building the string instrument on his own was a dream. An alumnus of Swarnabhoomi Academy Of Music, he has now launched  Kerala’s first and only premium guitar brand. Guitarist and composer Rex Vijayan launched the official logo and website of Aurelia Guitars online on Friday.

The idea came to him in 2016, when he went out looking for someone to repair his guitar and realised there is no one he could trust. “It was around the time my daughter was born – the brand is named after her. I went online and started learning the process, and also caught up with luthiers abroad. There wasn’t anyone I could train under locally, so it took some time. Eventually, few of my students started enquiring if I can fix their instruments, and that was a start,” says Vivian. He discussed the idea with long-term friend and artist Rex, who came home one evening with his Gibson guitars and asked Vivian to fix them.

“It is hard to find people who can take care of premium guitars in Kerala. They are tricky and delicate. But the way Vivian handled them made me confident,” says Rex. “Afterwards, I went back to ask if he can make a guitar with specifications that suit me - customised fretboard and radius,” he adds. One of the three custom designs Vivian is launching is based on Rex’s specs.

Vivian’s career in music that spans over a decade helped him pick and choose what sounds and feels best, and then blend those to create Aurelia’s designs. He was planning on releasing the finished guitars, but the lockdown delayed shipping of materials that were to come in from around the world.Once you place an order with Vivian, he lets you choose from his three custom models, and then customises specifications like pick-ups and fretboards. “I have two companies I source from and they offer a range of pick-ups. Once you make the customisation, I transfer the digital model to my CNC machine to start with the crafting. The process ideally takes around six months,” he says. 

Apart from mahogany that is sourced locally, Vivian also uses a variety of wood from around the world – purpleheart, maple, walnut, poplar, ash, pine and even extremely rare ones like Tasmanian blackwood sourced all the way from Serbia.

“When I was a kid, I remember having to borrow guitars from friends and mentors to play shows, because the international brands were too expensive. For now, my designs are handmade and cost over a lakh, but by 2022, if all goes well, I plan on setting up a workshop where I can make these premium guitars available for less than H50,000,” says Vivian. Learn more on aureliaguitars.com.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp