Palarivattom flyover will be safe for 100 years if rebuilt, says govt

P Ramdas

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has submitted before the Supreme Court that even if the Palarivattom flyover is made traffic worthy through repair work, the maximum tenure of the flyover will be below 20 years whereas by spending Rs 18.71 crore, the flyover can be reconstructed so that it would last for 100 years. Hence, the state government’s decision to reconstruct the flyover is to protect the larger public interest and public safety.

The government pointed out that as per the third report submitted by IIT Madras, the load test is not technically feasible without completing the rehabilitation works, which is valued at more than `7 crore by the IIT. In these circumstances, the government had constituted a high-level technical committee comprising chief engineers and design experts and as per their report, the flyover has to be demolished to the extent it requires and reconstructed. Chief advisor of DMRC E Sreedharan, after inspecting the flyover and analysing reports submitted by various agencies including that of IIT Madras, advised that even after the rectification work, if found satisfactory, the flyover will not become traffic worthy for more than 20 years whereas reconstruction with an amount of Rs 18 crore will make it traffic worthy for a period of about 100 years.

The studies conducted by IIT Madras found that the flyover does not satisfy the standards prescribed by the Indian Road Congress (IRC) regarding strength, based on the core test conducted. IIT Madras had never reported that the defects in the flyover are minor that can occur in the usual course of construction, clarified the government.

The government pointed out that very close to Palarivattom flyover, there are two junctions — Vyttila and Kundannoor (4km and 8km away), which are the main entrances to Kochi city. The two flyovers will be commissioned in September. Once the flyovers are opened, heavy traffic congestion will occur at Palarivattom junction which may lead to stoppage of entire traffic in Kochi city. Therefore reconstruction of Palarivattom flyover is highly essential, the government submitted.Hence the government sought permission to start the construction of the flyover during the pendency of the case by modifying the status quo order passed by the Supreme Court on February 7.