STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Local body polls: All eyes on Elamkulam

Being the home turf of outgoing Mayor Soumini Jain, the division  has emerged as a high-stakes battleground

Published: 01st December 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Outgoing Mayor Soumini Jain in conversation with Antony Painuthara and Poornima Narayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Outgoing Mayor Soumini Jain in conversation with Antony Painuthara and Poornima Narayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By :Anilkumar T 
Express News Service

KOCHI: With campaigning in the run-up to the local body polls gathering full steam, Elamkulam division of the Kochi Corporation has become the most keenly watched battleground owing to a reason. The two major political parties brainstormed for over a week to identify their candidates for the division. Outgoing Mayor Soumini Jain was elected to the council from Elamkulam with a margin of just 94 votes in the last election.

Considering the prestigious nature of the division, both LDF and UDF have fielded two prominent sitting councillors. While the Left front has fielded Poornima Narayan, who has proved her mettle in the last council, UDF has nominated Antony Painuthura who is speculated to emerge as a surprise mayoral candidate if UDF retains power. For UDF, the result will also be a performance assessment of the outgoing Mayor Soumini Jain as a councillor. 

“Elamkulam is perhaps one of the ‘hot’ divisions in comparison to others. However, I am confident of winning the battle. Though it is a challenging task to contest against sitting councillors, developmental projects carried out during 2015-20 under Soumini Jain will prove to be an advantage. Though construction of the park at Kudumby Colony was about to be completed, some CPI workers raised their protest against it,” said Antony.

Although the controversial Padmasarovam project has become a major talking point for the LDF against the rival coalition, the development projects carried out under Soumini Jain may prove a clincher. “Contesting from Elamkulam is indeed a big challenge. However, I also consider it as an honour that the party has decided to field me in such a crucial division. The mayor’s performance will be evaluated by voters. At the same time, my performance as the councillor of Gandhi Nagar division will also be scrutinised and that will prove to be an advantage for me.

I am confident as I am getting positive signals from the public,” said Poornima.According to her, waterlogging and the issues pertaining to Kudumby Colony are major points of contention. “Even though some projects have been implemented, the mayor failed to prioritise important issues. This will be sorted when we come to power,” added Poornima. 

Awaiting judgment day

UDF

Strengths
Developmental projects under outgoing councillor Soumini Jain
Fund utilisation
Challenges
Controversy over Padmasarovaram project
Lack of presence of the mayor in the division 
Presence of new outfit

LDF

Strengths
UDF’s failure to address waterlogging issues
Not a UDF bastion
Challenges
Party’s decision to choose a woman councillor for a general seat
Development projects under the outgoing mayor in the division
Presence of newly formed outfit

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elamkulam Local body polls
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp