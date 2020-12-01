Pedalling to get the word across

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Employing a nonviolent resistance tactic as his mode of protest, 24-year-old Shakir Nhanikkadav decided to cycle solo from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram in support of the ‘Save Anakkayam’ movement. The campaign revolted against the proposed hydroelectric project by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) at Anakkayam, which would lead to umpteen environmental issues if implemented.

An avid traveller, embarking on a ride wasn’t a big deal for Shakir. But his previous rides mostly covered just over 50-km and were purely for adventure. Matters were more contemplative this time. “In August, I bought a bicycle and planned to go on a solo ride. My friend, a nature enthusiast, educated me about this movement and suggested protesting against it by commencing a ride. A massive protest had taken place on November 18 by environmental organisations and green activists against the felling of over 1,800 trees in Vazhachal forest near Athirappilly for the proposed hydroelectric project. I researched about the same and decided to spread awareness concerning the environmental hazards,” he says.

Shakir started his journey from Kasaragod on November 19 and was received by various cycling clubs and environmental organisations which expressed solidarity. “Many people were curious to know about the reason behind my ride. I explained about the project’s harmful impact on the environment and tried to sensitise the public as I rode through various districts,” says Shakir, who is a teacher by profession.

Sharing his experience while riding solo, Shakir says: “I didn’t face any unpleasant experiences. People were extremely supportive. A cycling club called ‘Kondotty Peddlers’ even came to my rescue late at night when my cycle chain broke and had to be repaired.”

After reaching Thiruvananthapuram on the eighth day, Shakir was received by the cycling clubs in the city including Indus Cycling Club and environmental activists. They rode from Kazhakoottom and then passed through Kariyavattom, Prasanth Nagar, Akkulam, Charachira, Kowdiar, Secretariat and concluded the ride at Manaveeyam Veedhi.