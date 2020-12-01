The protection you need

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The world has been battling a pandemic for over eight months.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:57 AM

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: The world has been battling a pandemic for over eight months. Major lifestyle changes, such as wearing face masks in public, social distancing, and improved personal and public hygiene have become a part of our lives. Some changes in our habits, particularly wearing masks in public and regular use of sanitisers, have impacted our lives for the better, opine experts. According to doctors, the number of patients with asthma and respiratory issues has come down by almost 50 per cent.

“The use of facemasks has helped the general public and those with minor respiratory problems in a big way, apart from the obvious benefit of guarding against Covid. The number of patients with asthma turning up at the OP has come down significantly. Similar is the case for those with airborne allergies,” said Dr Tinku Joseph, a pulmonologist based in Kochi. 

“Though some people initially experience slight difficulty in breathing, getting used to wearing masks in public can be a good habit. The use of face masks has, in some ways, benefitted many people who are shy to interact with others in public. Masks have given a new sense of self-confidence to many” said Tinku. 

In South-East Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China, ‘facemask culture’ is quite prevalent. Even after Covid-19, the habit of wearing masks in public can prevent health issues in many. “Once you get used to wearing masks, they become a part of your daily life. For a person without any infection, even a three-layered cotton mask would suffice,” said a general physician in Kottayam.

“Wearing masks can especially prevent droplet infection and other allergies, including sneezing. It can also offer protection against the spread of tuberculosis. The past few months saw a dip in allergic and asthma-related respiratory cases by nearly 50 per cent,” said Dr Praveen Valsalan, a pulmonologist.

In a nutshell
Wearing masks has resulted in a decrease in asthma-related respiratory cases and airborne allergies by 50 per cent.
It can especially prevent droplet infection and other allergies including sneezing
It offers protection against the spread of tuberculosis

