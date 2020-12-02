STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Govt plans separate entity to manage Mobility Hub

The SPV will plan, execute & evaluate projects to be implemented

Published: 02nd December 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Vyttila Mobility Hub (file pic)

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government is planning to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to implement the second phase development of the Vyttila Mobility Hub. The move comes in the backdrop of the Union Government asking the state to implement the project under the public-private-partnership (PPP) model.According to sources, the separate legal entity will plan the development projects to be implemented at the hub, execute them through potential bidders and also monitor and evaluate the projects.

The SPV, which will have a CEO, will be similar to the Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd — the legal entity formed to implement the Centre’s Smart City project. The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will be a major stakeholder and is expected to provide necessary services as a knowledge partner.

“The decision to implement the project under the PPP model was taken as per the instructions given by the NITI Aayog when the project was submitted before the Finance Ministry. Earlier, the PPP plan was dropped as there was no bidder when the tender was floated for the project four years ago,” said a source. The initial plan was to implement the project with the support of AFD, the French development agency, the source said.

“Now, the state government is planning to form an SPV to manage the hub. The existing detailed project report (DPR) will be revised with the help of KMRL and the tender will be floated inviting EOI (Expression of Interest) from agencies. An order in this regard is likely to be issued after the local body polls,” the source said.Currently, the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society is managing the affairs of the hub.“That is only a governing body. Only an SPV can avail loans and make external borrowings,” the source added.

Development plan
The first phase of the Vyttila Mobility Hub was completed in 2011 at a total cost of Rs 14 crore. Though the second phase was mooted in 2011 itself, the project remained stuck. Late in 2016, KMRL was brought in to development the hub under which the DPR was prepared. The plan was to implement the second phase at an estimated cost of Rs 571 crore, 80 per cent  of which was to be borrowed from AFD.

The development plan includes multi-storeyed parking facility, bays for 70 buses, and a commercial space including shopping complex, hotel and dormitory for the crew of long-distance buses. An area of 7.2 acres will be developed while the remaining land will be maintained as a green space.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vyttila
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp