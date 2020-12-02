STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On LDF ticket, this Kathakali artist moves from stage to politics

S Sasikala is accustomed to mesmerising audiences with kathakali mudras. Now, she is seeking votes for herself in the local body polls with the same ease. 

Published: 02nd December 2020 05:10 AM

S Sasikala

S Sasikala

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: S Sasikala is accustomed to mesmerising audiences with kathakali mudras. Now, she is seeking votes for herself in the local body polls with the same ease. The kathakali artist is contesting as an LDF-backed independent candidate from Ravipuram division in Kochi Corporation. She is tasked with capturing the seat that has favoured UDF for the past two decades.

Born in Ravipuram itself, Sasikala started her dance career with mohiniyattam during her school days. However, after realising that she has a passion for kathakali, Sasikala learnt the traditional dance form from her guru Kalamandalam E Vasudevan Nair. She was also lucky to get a three-year training stint under the late Padmashree Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair.

“Even during my college days at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, I was a strong SFI supporter. My parents were also supporters of the Left. So, my association with the Left front is not coincidental,” said Sasikala. In kathakali, her performance as Damayanthi from Nalacharitham Naalam Divasam has received wide acclaim. She has also acted in movies. 

On contesting the polls, she said, “I unsuccessfully contested in the 2005 local body polls from Ravipuram as an LDF candidate. When the CPM asked me to contest again, I agreed. As someone who was born and brought up in the division, I know there are many issues here that are yet to be addressed,” she said.UDF’s Leeba Pittu and NDA’s Priya Nandakumar will be Sasikala’s rivals. “I am hopeful of capturing the seat. The good response that I am getting from residents shows people need a change,” she said.

