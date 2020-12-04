Two more arrested over theft bid at Aluva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police on Thursday arrested two more accused in the attempted theft case. Police said they had arrived in Aluva with lethal weapons to carry out the theft. Ummar, 50, of Ottappalam and Sitharasan, a resident of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu were arrested from the overbridge premises, near the KSRTC bus stand in Aluva.

Police said, the accused were notorious criminals and had been booked in several theft cases. Earlier, police had arrested two persons, Albin, 28, a native of Perumbavoor, and Shaji Mathew, 45, of Palakkad, who were also part of the gang from Aluva.