Woman, three children found dead at house in Vypeen

A 24-year-old woman and her three children, including a four-month-old daughter, were found dead in their house at Edavannakad in Vypeen on Thursday.

Published: 04th December 2020 06:03 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 24-year-old woman and her three children, including a four-month-old daughter, were found dead in their house at Edavannakad in Vypeen on Thursday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The deceased are Vineetha, 24, wife of Sanal Kumar of Mundakattu at Aniyil in Edavanakkad, and their children – Vinay, 4,, Shravan, 2, and daughter Sreya. While the children were found lying on the floor, the woman’s body was found hanging from the ceiling.

Njarackal police station sub inspector P J Kuriakose said it was Sanal Kumar who first saw the bodies around 5am when he went to the room where his wife and children used to sleep. “The preliminary probe shows it could be a case of suicide pact. We have launched a detailed probe and the bodies have been shifted for the postmortem examination. The forensic team has collected evidence from the scene,” he said.

Police said the children were suspected to have died due to poisoning. “Only when we get the postmortem report, we would be able to ascertain the exact cause of the death. The incident might have taken place after every other family member went to sleep. Around 10 persons including the father and mother of Sanal Kumar live in the small house,” police added. A neighbour said they came to know about the tragedy when they heard loud cries from the house early morning.

Comments

