Aid for differently-abled kids scrapped

KOCHI: Kerala government’s decision to cut down the annual scholarship amount given to differently-abled students has come as blow to parents who are struggling to provide for their kids with special needs. With pandemic restrictions giving rise to behavioural issues among such children, activists have criticised the move as apathetic

Smitha (name changed), 14, was diagnosed with autism at an early age. She was enrolled in a special school in Kochi but after it was closed following the Covid-19 outbreak, the teenager now remains confined to her house. The enclosed environment has led to behavioural disorder symptoms in Smitha who has lately been displaying aggressiveness and violent outbursts. Neethu Vincent, Smitha’s mother, who was employed in a dental clinic, had to leave her job to take care of her daughter as she couldn’t afford a caretaker.

She currently sells homemade snacks to a bakery to feed her family. With the Kerala State Planning Department cutting down annual educational scholarships for children with special needs, Neethu a single parent, has been left in the lurch.“After my husband died due to a kidney failure 10 years ago, the responsibility of the household fell on my shoulders. Since my child is autistic, she needs to be given special care along with the therapy sessions.

However, her whole routine has been disturbed after the schools were shut down. The monthly school fee was ` 2,000, I could manage it. But the expense has increased after classes went online. Besides this, an hour of therapy costs ` 350. I don’t know how I will be able to provide for my kid,” said Neethu.

She added the Asha Kiranam scheme by the Social Justice Department (SJD) accorded them a monthly allowance of `600 for the first two years. “However, after that I haven’t received any amount.”

Neethu’s is not an isolated incident. Many parents of children with disabilities are a worried lot following the state government decision to cut down educational monetary benefits to disabled children citing Covid-19 crisis. There are nearly 68,000 disabled students studying in about 288 special schools across the state.

Another parent, Indu Suresh, whose nine-year-old son has cerebral palsy, said, “As per the Covid-19 restrictions, children below 10 years are not allowed to go outside. So, physiotherapists are visiting houses to impart therapy but these sessions are unaffordable for many parents. Children with development issues also have minor vision problems, they require bigger screens to attend classes. So, most parents including me are helpless.”

Authorities speak

In the guidelines provided to the LSGD in 2017 regarding allowance to children with disabilities, the department was directed to keep aside an annual scholarship of ` 28,500 for each student which includes the travelling allowance of `12,000 at a rate of `1,000 per month and educational assistance at `12,000.

Of the remaining amount, `1,500 was earmarked for books, `2,000 for uniform and `1,000 as tour allowance.

Mohammad Asheel, executive director of Kerala Social Security Mission said, “The data analysed by the officials of the SJD found that nearly 429 local bodies had not set aside the annual scholarship amount of `28,500 while less than five local bodies had designated close to `20,000 for the purpose. A meeting of the coordination committee was called last December and all local self-governments were directed to maintain the stipulated amount.”

“However, when the pandemic broke out and schools closed, local bodies questioned the need for earmarking the annual scholarship for differently abled children. After consideration, the finance department of the coordination committee decided to scrap the travel allowance. The SJD intervened and it was decided not to cut down the annual scholarship completely but bring it down to `16,500,” said Asheel.According to Sheeba George, commissioner of disability rights and director of SJD, the issue has been raised with the local bodies and a decision will be taken in this regard after the local body elections are over.

Disability rights activists intervene

A number of disability rights activists and organisations who have sought official intervention are awaiting responses. According to P B George, director of Parivar, an organisation working with students with disabilities and parents in the state, the government has fallen short of catering to differently-abled persons’ needs.

“As per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPWD) Act, 2016, education and rehabilitation must be given to disabled people and discrimination must be avoided. The Local-Self Government Department (LSGD) which is usually given the authority to disperse funds for welfare programmes has halted the release of money,” said George. He also added that they had sought an explanation from committee consisting of disability commissioner but haven’t received

It is really unfortunate that when marginalised families needed more support due to the crisis, the government decided to cut down the benefits has pushed them to the peril

- Seema Lal, co-founder of TogetherWeCan, a parent support group based in Kochi

The data analysed by the officials of the Social Justice Department found that nearly 429 local bodies had not set aside the annual scholarship amount of L28,500

- Mohammad Asheel, executive director, Kerala Social Security Mission

68,000 differently-abled students

288 special schools in the state

A28,500 annual scholarship decided by state for each student in 2017

A16,500 reduced annual scholarship amount following the latest decision by government

The annual scholarship announced in 2017 included travelling allowance of L12,000 and educational assistance of L12,000. Of the remaining amount, L1,500 was earmarked for books, L2,000 for uniform and L1,000 for tour