Maid seriously hurt during risky bid to climb down apartment complex

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 55-year-old woman employed as a domestic help was grievously injured on Saturday when she fell while trying to climb down from the sixth floor of the apartment complex with the help of sarees tied together. City Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Lalji said the incident occurred at Link Horizon apartment on Marine Drive.

Kumari from Salem in Tamil Nadu, who was injured in the incident, was working in the flat of Imtiaz Ahamed. A probe is on into the incident and Imtiaz, who stays with his wife and two children, will be questioned.

“The woman, who had earlier worked at the same flat till December 2019, had rejoined the family only on Sunday last. We still dont know why she decided to take such a huge risk. She tied two sarees to make a drop. It seems she lost grip while climbing down and fell on the roof of the porch. She is currently admitted to a private hospital in the city in critical condition. We will record her statement once her condition stabilises,” the ACP added.

A preliminary probe found that the woman used to sleep in the kitchen after bolting the door from inside.

On Saturday morning, the family noticed that the kitchen door remained shut. Though they repeatedly knocked at the door in a bid to get Kumari to open it, there was no response. Later, they noticed the drop hanging from the balcony and conducted a search on the roof of the portico. The woman was found lying unconscious and she was rushed to hospital.

“We checked and found that the kitchen door had been bolted from within. She had slashed a net to gain access to the parapet of the balcony,” said Lalji, adding, “Her employer said there was no apparent trigger which would have prompted her to resort to such a daredevil act. She has sustained serious injuries to the head".