Cast ballot wisely, Jacobite Church calls upon faithful

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Jacobite Syrian Christian Church on Monday urged its members to ensure that they vote for the right candidate. The statement issued by the Catholicos of the Jacobite Church, Baselios Thomas I, said: “The faithful should be able to identify those who do good to the country and the land. It has always been our policy in the past to help those who have helped the Church.

To do this correctly is our duty, it should be remembered,” the statement said. The statement further said the Church is now in protest mode and that the protests are not against anyone but only to protect the rights that the constitution guarantees.

“The protests are not to take anything away from anyone. It is only to get protection for the churches that we have struggled to construct. Not to outrage anyone’s faith but to worship as per our faith. The protests are not to harm anyone but for our deliverance. We should pray for things to end well,” the statement said.