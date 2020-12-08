STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ride to rejuvenate tourism

A Few months ago, Meera Rajan and Parvathi Das were strangers, living their lives in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Few months ago, Meera Rajan and Parvathi Das were strangers, living their lives in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively. Over the lockdown, they befriended each other on Instagram and shared their mutual interest in cycling across the state. Today, they’ve embarked on a cycle ride together from Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad.

However, the ride is no leisure adventure. Rather, it seeks to create awareness about the now open tourism industry which has been facing a loss. The ride also aims to convey that the state is safe for women travellers. 

The duo’s expedition was flagged off on Monday at 10am from Poovar Island Resort, Poovar, Thiruvananthapuram, by Baby Mathew Somatheeram, president, Kerala Travel Mart Society, and Chacko Paul, president, South Kerala Hoteliers Forum. Titled ‘Wonders of Kerala by Charley’s Angels’, the ride is being supported by Citrine Hospitality in association with 1913 PIX Entertainment and Metro Media.

“We wanted the ride to be tied to a cause. Vinu Vidyadharan, an ad film director, suggested the idea of creating a new-found consciousness about the tourism sector which was badly hit due to the pandemic,” said Meera.

“It is not safe to travel to hotels, resorts and destinations as Covid-19 safety protocols and guidelines are being followed. Additionally, this one is also for women travel enthusiasts who’re keen to travel but are unsure about the safety aspect. We also aim to travel to unexplored destinations in the state,” said Parvathi. 

Meera and Parvathi will be covering over 17 popular tourist destinations, including Chowara, Kovalam, Varkala beach, Paravoor, Ashtamudi, Alappuzha, Kumarakom, Mararikulam, Thekkady, Munnar, Kochi, Athirapally waterfalls, Kappad beach and Nelliyampathy, during their 10-day ride. The ride will culminate at Contour Island Resort and Spa in Wayanad.  “The initiative by Citrine hospitality aims to restart tourism in Kerala and encourage domestic tourists to support the industry,” said Prasad Manjali, CEO, Citrine hospitality.

