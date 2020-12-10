STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Turning trauma into a mission to educate

Dr Mohammed Fiyas Hassan

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

KOCHI: Unlike most people who would prefer to forget traumatic experiences in their life, 30-year-old Dr Mohammed Fiyas Hassan has no qualms about retelling the accident which eventually became an eye-opener. His life took a turn when he met with a road accident at Valanchery highway near Kozhikode on December 3, 2019. The junior resident doctor of Aster MIMS in Kozhikode was a backseat passenger in a car driven by P H Hamza, his father. His mother Rasheeda Hamza sat shotgun. 

Another car hit theirs, causing his father to lose control of the vehicle. The car eventually hit a speeding tanker lorry. Though his parents suffered minor injuries, Fiyas was seriously injured as the car split into two and the portion with him was lodged under the truck. Residents nearby admitted them to a hospital from where they were referred to Aster MIMS.

He was on ventilator support for three days. Later, the effort taken by his seniors and colleagues helped him to recover in four months. His backbone was fractured and he had to undergo major surgery. 
“Relentless efforts by the senior doctors and my colleagues gave me the strength to recover. I was going through a mental trauma during this period. But everyone’s support and the Almighty’s blessings gave me hope,” he says. 

Goal ahead
Fiyas is now on a mission to spread awareness on the value of life. Along with popular YouTuber and car reviewer Hani Musthafa, Fiyas has decided to generate awareness on social media. The slogan is ‘Stay alert today, alive tomorrow’.

The novel initiative will share his personal experience in recovering from the accident and how to prevent them. The duo will also take offline classes for students. Kozhikode Assistant Commissioner of Police P K Raju extended his assistance to Fiyas for conducting an awareness session for traffic violators. Fiyas is married to Shana. Fatima Hamza is his sister.

