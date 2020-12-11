Haritha Booths usher in change, spring pleasant surprise on voters

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A new visual treat greeted voters of select polling booths in the district on Thursday which went to polls in the second phase of the local body elections.Unlike drab looking school buildings, the voters were greeted by artful welcoming arch at the entrance gates made using leaves, flowers and other green materials. Such polling centres, which would stand out from others, have been aptly named ‘Haritha Booths’.

“As part of the green elections campaign, Suchitwa Mission, the State Election Commission and the state government made it mandatory to set up one Haritha Booth in each panchayat and municipality in every district,” said a Suchitwa Mission official. In Ernakulam, one booth each in 82 grama panchayats and 14 municipalities has been set up as Haritha Booth.

The official said green protocol is being followed to the letter at the booths. “The entrance, the rooms with the EVMs, the signboards, notice boards and even nameplates have been made using banana leaves, winnowing mats made of bamboo, coconut and betel fronds,” said the official. The decoration and the materials used depended on the financial capability of the local body concerned, he said.

“Disposable or plastic items have been completely banned inside the booth,” he said, adding that plastic water bottles, styrofoam cups and plates or even packaged food have been banned.“Only steel water bottles, glasses, cups and plates can be used. We have ensured that the food being sourced for officials on duty come packed in banana leaves,” he said.In Kochi Corporation, the SRV LP School was identified as a Haritha Booth.“When we started setting up the materials, people began enquiring whether or not this a poll booth. They were amazed at the place’s transformation,” said another official.