Window to Japan

Japan has always been famous for its picturesque locations and eclectic culture. The ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ is a favourite of travel buffs.

Published: 11th December 2020 04:51 AM

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Japan has always been famous for its picturesque locations and eclectic culture. The ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ is a favourite of travel buffs. But while we are tied down by the pandemic, the YouTube channel ‘Chee and Chaa’ is a window to your Japan experience. The channel is run by Pathanamthitta-bred couple Anoop A R and Akhila, who are now based in Tokyo.

‘Chee and Chaa’ was an interesting name that Anoop came up with for their unique channel. The vlogs they make give a glimpse of a foreigner’s life in Japan. The duo intends to showcase the culture, travel, food, and festivals with a Malayalam narration.

“I was always interested in photography. I used to take videos when our Malayali friends gather. Akhila and I always carry a camera. So, we thought why not document it so that people in India get to know Japan better,” says Anoop.

Anoop is an IT employee and Akhila is doing her masters in Food Science and Technology. The couple decides on the content for their vlog together. “A lot of research goes into all the vlogs. If it is a travel video, we study deeply about the location and do it,” he says.

Their vlog about the ‘Kerala House’ and ‘A day in my life’ was appreciated by the viewers. “We love to do calm and pleasant vlogs. My idea is to visit all the prefectures (states in Japan) and do vlogs on their respective specialties,” adds Anoop.

Their vlogs are getting great responses on YouTube. Viewers even suggest topics for upcoming videos. “The main issue is the frequency of uploads. We usually take two weeks to plan one vlog. However, it could change as Akhila and I are held up with work and studies,” says Anoop.

He adds that the most time-consuming part is editing. “We do three rounds of editing. Then we manage the colour grading and narration. The most tedious part is subtitling. We use English subtitles as people in other parts of India need to understand what we are saying,” he says. 

Their channel already has over 32,000 subscribers. The indoor vlogs are shot using a DSLR camera and outdoor ones on an iPhone. Anoop says that a channel could bring great revenue if one invests enough time and effort in it. “This is clear from the response some of our vlogs got.

However, all vlogs won’t get the same number of views. But we haven’t started considering the revenue bit yet,” he says. People even message the duo wanting to know about options to work, study and live in Japan. “Some people even meet us when they come by. Though this started as a hobby, we are really committed to these vlogs now,” says Anoop.
 

