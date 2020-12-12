STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New optical fibre cable to Lakshadweep from Kochi gets approval

Reports said the project will cost around Rs 1,072 crore including operational expenses for five years which will be funded by Universal Service Obligation Fund.

Published: 12th December 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

optical fibre, optical fibre cables

Representational image. (Photo | pexels.com)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between Kochi and Lakshadweep Islands, approval for which was given by the Union cabinet on Thursday, is expected to improve the telecommunication facility in the Lakshadweep Islands.

Large bandwidth plays a vital role for the delivery of e-Governance services at the doorstep of citizens, potential development of fisheries, coconut-based industries and provides adequate support to educational institutes for knowledge sharing.

The laying of submarine optical fibre cable between Kochi and Lakshadweep Islands (KLI Project) envisages a direct communication link through a dedicated submarine optical fibre cable (OFC) between Kochi and 11 Islands of Lakshadweep.

Reports said the project will cost around Rs 1,072 crore including operational expenses for five years which will be funded by Universal Service Obligation Fund. BSNL has been nominated as Project Execution Agency and Telecommunications Consultant India Ltd (TCIL) as the Technical Consultant of the project to assist USOF, DoT. The ownership of the project will lie with USOF, DoT which is likely to be completed by May 2023.

