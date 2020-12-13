28 police personnel in Aluva test Covid positive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Signalling that the Covid-19 situation in the district has not yet come down, 28 police personnel, including circle inspector of Aluva East police station, tested positive for Covid-19. From accepting complaints in stations to election duties, police personnel are exposed to Covid-19 virus making it difficult to identify the source of infection.

“As far as Ernakulam rural is concerned, Aluva police station is one of the main stations close to the Rural SP office. Therefore it is not possible to shut down the office. Around 600 police personnel in the rural wing were on election duty in various regions. They are all exposed to the virus. With these 28 police personnel getting infected, the rest of them who came into contact with the personnel are now reluctant to go home. They are under constant fear of getting infected,” said a police official.

“The sources of infection of the infected is very difficult to trace as it could be from anyone. They might have contracted while interacting with complainants arriving at the station, or during interaction with people from a crime scene or during the elections. Those who are infected with the virus have been shifted to nearby FLTCs and quarantined,” said a health official.

Meanwhile, cops are also criticising the act of Covid-19 positive patients, who had the option of using postal ballots, who came to vote at polling booths. “Over three polling booths in Aluva itself had witnessed voting by patients in PPE kits. All assistance to them was provided by the police personnel. Though they were in safety gears, it is a scary situation,” said a source with Aluva police station.