All-India MBBS quota: HC dismisses petitions

National Medical Commission submitted that the third round of counselling was not intended or permitted by the Supreme Court (SC), for admission to all-India quota.

Published: 13th December 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has dismissed petitions filed by candidates in the NEET rank list seeking a directive to the Medical Counselling Committee to conduct third counselling/allotment or mop-up counselling for MBBS admission in all-India quota.

The petitioners submitted that many states had failed to complete their first allotment in the 85 per cent state quota before the completion of the second allotment of all-India quota. Only if the first allotment towards the state quota is completed before finalisation of the second allotment to the 15 per cent of all India quota, students who opt for state seats could find a place in the allotment towards all India quota.

