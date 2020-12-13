STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hospitals in Ernakulam prepare for post-poll Covid spike

Many major hospitals have already started to earmark more beds for Covid patients

Published: 13th December 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the rise in number of recoveries has brought some much-needed relief, hospitals from both government and private sectors are expecting a surge in Covid cases in the coming weeks, owing to the local body polls held recently in the district. Foreseeing a spike, many major hospitals have already started to earmark more of their beds for Covid patients.

“As the daily tally of Covid cases has come down and many patients are opting for home treatment, we were slightly relieved. We were finally able to keep aside ICU beds for critical patients, which we couldn’t earlier. However, now more and more people are calling us up to enquire about the availability of hospital beds for Covid treatment,” said a doctor with a major hospital in Ernakulam.

Violations of Covid preventive norms including social distancing had occurred in a number of wards and polling booths in the district. In several regions, police officials had to intervene to ensure that protocol is followed. “Violations were not widespread. But issues had occurred in Kunnathunadu and other regions. The situation was handled,” said a police official. 

The number of patients undergoing treatment at the district’s private hospitals came down to 475 on Friday, from 545 on November 21. Up to 93 patients are undergoing treatment at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, while 62 of Category C have been admitted at the PVS hospital. A total of 6,199 patients are being treated at their homes. 

“Six to seven people from various regions have contacted us, enquiring about Covid room vacancies,” said an official with a private hospital in the district.Assuring that the district health department was geared up to face any adverse Covid situation, district surveillance officer S Sreedevi said all FLTCs, SLTCs and hospitals in the district were prepared to treat more patients. “Even if there is a spike, there are enough ICU beds and ventilators to cater to the needs of critically ill patients,” she said.

Meanwhile, medicines and equipment worth `25 lakh, including two ventilators, were donated from the CSR fund of Petronet LNG Ltd to the PVS hospital. IMA Kochi has also supported the initiative.“It has been 100 days since the PVS hospital got involved in the battle against Covid. Up to 559 patients have undergone dialysis here, in addition to Covid treatment. We have ICU beds and ventilators vacant in case of a spike,” said Dr Asha Vijayan, PVS hospital superintendent.

Covid patients in various centres
Kalamassery MCH    93
PVS Hospital    62
Pvt hospitals    475
FLTCs    534
SLTCs    42
Home    6,199

732 test positive, 510 recover in district

Kochi: The district on Saturday saw 732 more people testing positive for Covid-19, of whom 576 contracted the infection through local transmission. Twelve health workers are also among the newly infected. The sources of infection of 143 patients are yet to be traced. Meanwhile, 510 people recovered from the illness. At present, there are 8,128 active cases in the district. Multiple cases were reported from Thrikkakara, Koovappady, Parakadavu, Kizhakambalam, Rayamangalam, Tripunithura, Kothamangalam, Piravom, Vazhakulam, Elamkunnapuzha and Kunnathunadu on the day.

COVID TRACKER
Total cases    71,794
Active cases    8,128
Recoveries    64,761
Deaths    254
People under
home quarantine    28,745

