STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Maid who fell from balcony of apartment complex dies

Kumari, 55, a native of Salem, had suffered head injuries in the incident on December 5

Published: 14th December 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The maid who was seriously injured after falling from an apartment complex in Kochi succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital on Sunday, the police said. Kumari, 55, from Salem in Tamil Nadu, had suffered head injuries in the fall on December 5. 

The incident occurred at the Link Horizon apartment on Marine Drive as she attempted to climb down from the sixth floor using saris tied together. She was first rushed to the Ernakulam General Hospital and then to the private hospital where she was admitted in intensive care unit.

Kumari

According to the police, her condition worsened on Saturday evening and she was put on ventilator support. She died Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Srinivas, her husband, alleged that the flat owner had kept Kumari locked up in the apartment and that he was responsible for her death.“She attempted to escape somehow from the flat and tied together saris to climb down. The mishap would have happened during this attempt,” Srinivas said on Sunday.

The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case of illegal confinement against the flat owner following Srinivas’ complaint. According to his statement, Kumari received a sum of `10,000 from Imtiaz Ahamed, the flat owner. But Imtiaz refused her permission to visit her hometown in Tamil Nadu and locked her up in the flat. He demanded that the maid give back the money if she wanted to go, the statement said.

A police team led by Ernakulam CI, S Vijay Shanker completed the inquest proceedings and shifted the body to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, for postmortem. Meanwhile, the deceased tested positive for Covid-19, which is likely to delay the proceedings, the police said.The flat owner lodged a petition before City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare seeking an impartial probe into the incident, saying the maid attempted to escape through the kitchen window after stealing money from the pocket of his trousers.

The woman, having earlier worked at the same flat till December 2019, had rejoined the family only in the last week of November. The police said she tied two saris together to make a drop and appears to have lost grip while climbing down, and fell on the roof of the porch. A preliminary probe found that the woman used to sleep in the kitchen after bolting the door from inside. However, mystery shrouds her decision to take such a huge risk. Meanwhile, reports say complaints were raised against Imtiaz earlier.

The incident came to light when the family noticed that the kitchen door remained shut on the morning of December 5. They knocked on the door repeatedly in a bid to get Kumari to open it, but got no response. Later, they noticed the drop hanging from the balcony and searched on the roof of the portico. The woman was found lying unconscious and she was rushed to the hospital, the police said. She had suffered serious head injuries and multiple fractures in the fall

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi accident
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp