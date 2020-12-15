STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four break-ins in two days: Burglar Mariyar Pootham back on the prowl in Kochi

  It’s sleepless nights again for city residents as notorious burglar Mariyar Pootham alias Johnson, 53, is back on the prowl.

The front door of Xavier’s house which was forced open at Chammany Road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s sleepless nights again for city residents as notorious burglar Mariyar Pootham alias Johnson, 53, is back on the prowl. He had broken into a shop and three houses in the city in the last two days. On Monday morning, when Chammany Road resident Xavier C V and his family got back home, they were greeted by the sight of the main door, which had its lock removed, having been forced open.

“We had been away since Friday night. As the gold jewellery was moved to the locker, there was nothing valuable at home. Neighbours denied hearing any noise from the house. However, they reported seeing a stranger, since identified as Mariyar Pootham, near the house during day time,” he said.

Siby Tom, Circle Inspector, North police station,  said they suspect Mariyar Pootham’s involvement in the break-ins reported from Kaloor and Kathrikadavu areas in the last two days. “Residents should watch out. Police have strengthened patrolling and night surveillance. We suspect him because he was released from jail four months ago after serving out the sentence in a 2018 theft,” the officer said.

CCTV footage had already confirmed the presence of Mariyar Pootham in the vicinity of the places where the break-ins occurred. Officers said it was in March 2018 that the City police arrested Mariyar Pootham, a native of Colachel in Tamil Nadu, after he had evaded arrest for nearly a year.

According to the police records, he was involved in over 200 burglary cases and had landed in police net earlier in 2012 and 2008.What makes Johnson all the more dangerous is that he is quite familiar with the layout of city and knows all the byroads like the back of his hand, according to the police. “He identifies a target after conducting a detailed study about the locality,” officers said.

