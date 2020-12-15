STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Go green with handmade decor this Christmas

There is no doubt that the world would want to get over this ghastly year on a cheerful note.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: There is no doubt that the world would want to get over this ghastly year on a cheerful note. And what better festival than Christmas to mark the beginning of better days. Every house is bound to have a twinkling bright star or a tree with lights hanging from it during this time of the year. To ensure the decorations do not take a toll on the environment, a couple of city-based women entrepreneurs have come up with a greener and sustainable alternative this Christmas in the form of  beautiful pieces of upcycled home decor.

Bindu Joy turns leftover pieces of cloth into earth-friendly Christmas decorations using just a needle and thread. The founder of ‘Ebony ‘n’ Ivory’, Bindu is a decoupage artist who makes hanging ornaments, wooden reindeer, angels and other Christmas decor from fabric and other green materials.

“I have always been interested in DIY (do it yourself) upcycling projects. So, I decided to make items that can be reused without impacting the planet,” shares Bindu. Ornaments and handmade plaid Christmas decor are the most sought-after items and are made of old fabric discards, which are available in different shapes and sizes, she adds. From rustic decors made of jute and plaid to Scandinavian decor, which are handmade with pearls and satin, ornaments of various kinds are available with Bindu.

“Besides ornamental decor, I’ve made wooden reindeer with kitchen spoons, tabletop Christmas trees with velvet fabric and embroidery laces with a wooden stand to name a few,” she says. Bindu has already sold her sustainable decor through her Instagram page ‘Ebony ‘n’ Ivory’ and has made over 200 handmade products using fabric, wooden spoons and jute.

Similarly, Priya Ann Varghese, a techie turned creative entrepreneur has of a range of handmade Christmas wreaths, which come in different sizes and with exquisite detailing. From grapevine wreaths to embroidery hoop wreaths, which costs between `500 and `1,500, Priya has it all. “Clients can customise their embroidery hoop wreath by adding Christmas greetings and other detailing to it.

However, those wreaths will take longer than the standard ones. Embroidery hoop wreaths are the most sought-after Christmas decor this season,” says Priya. Besides Christmas wreaths, Priya also makes wish jars with tiny Christmas trees and Santa Claus and peg dolls from wood. Her products can be bought through her Instagram page @annzcreations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp