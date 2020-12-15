Go green with handmade decor this Christmas

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There is no doubt that the world would want to get over this ghastly year on a cheerful note. And what better festival than Christmas to mark the beginning of better days. Every house is bound to have a twinkling bright star or a tree with lights hanging from it during this time of the year. To ensure the decorations do not take a toll on the environment, a couple of city-based women entrepreneurs have come up with a greener and sustainable alternative this Christmas in the form of beautiful pieces of upcycled home decor.

Bindu Joy turns leftover pieces of cloth into earth-friendly Christmas decorations using just a needle and thread. The founder of ‘Ebony ‘n’ Ivory’, Bindu is a decoupage artist who makes hanging ornaments, wooden reindeer, angels and other Christmas decor from fabric and other green materials.

“I have always been interested in DIY (do it yourself) upcycling projects. So, I decided to make items that can be reused without impacting the planet,” shares Bindu. Ornaments and handmade plaid Christmas decor are the most sought-after items and are made of old fabric discards, which are available in different shapes and sizes, she adds. From rustic decors made of jute and plaid to Scandinavian decor, which are handmade with pearls and satin, ornaments of various kinds are available with Bindu.

“Besides ornamental decor, I’ve made wooden reindeer with kitchen spoons, tabletop Christmas trees with velvet fabric and embroidery laces with a wooden stand to name a few,” she says. Bindu has already sold her sustainable decor through her Instagram page ‘Ebony ‘n’ Ivory’ and has made over 200 handmade products using fabric, wooden spoons and jute.

Similarly, Priya Ann Varghese, a techie turned creative entrepreneur has of a range of handmade Christmas wreaths, which come in different sizes and with exquisite detailing. From grapevine wreaths to embroidery hoop wreaths, which costs between `500 and `1,500, Priya has it all. “Clients can customise their embroidery hoop wreath by adding Christmas greetings and other detailing to it.

However, those wreaths will take longer than the standard ones. Embroidery hoop wreaths are the most sought-after Christmas decor this season,” says Priya. Besides Christmas wreaths, Priya also makes wish jars with tiny Christmas trees and Santa Claus and peg dolls from wood. Her products can be bought through her Instagram page @annzcreations.