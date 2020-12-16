Truckers strike work over delay in customs clearance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Container truck operators at the Vallarpadam Container Terminal launched a strike on Monday protesting the delay in customs clearance and movement of containers.Officials of the Kochi International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) and customs deputy commissioner held talks with the clearance brokers and truck operators in which an agreement was reached to streamline the operations.

While the Customs Brokers’ Transport Association agreed to start operations from Wednesday morning, the Cochin Container Carrier Owners’ Welfare Association said talks will be held on Wednesday.According to the truck drivers, the customs officers stopped clearing the containers on Monday morning as a vessel was docked at the terminal. This led to a delay of five hours. There was a long queue of around 100 trucks at the terminal and the authorities took no steps to expedite the truck movement.

According to Cochin Customs Brokers Association president Alan Jose, customs officers agreed to ensure continuous movement of containers at the terminal and assured that steps would be taken to ensure that vessel clearance is not disrupted the gate operations.“The DP World would deploy additional resources to avoid undue delays. In the event of delay, the driver would be allowed to park his truck at the designated parking facility and go to the canteen for refreshments. He can also avail of the toilet facilities. DP World has also agreed to unload export containers at a dummy stack in case the stack is not opened,” said Alan.

DP World Cochin chief executive officer Praveen Thomas Joseph said steps have been taken to resolve transporters’ concerns. “Terminal operations continue as usual and vessels are being handled without delay. However, the gate movements have been affected due to a flash strike called by external transport drivers, over the delay in transactions.

The DP World Cochin organised a meeting to discuss transporters’ concerns. Representatives of customs, Customs Brokers Association, Customs Brokers Transport Association and Cochin Steamer Agents Association attended the meeting and all have agreed to work towards resolving the issues,” he said.ICTT said a new process implemented to ensure contactless and paperless transaction at customs gate caused the confusion. It will be stabilised in a few days, said an ICTT official.