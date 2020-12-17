KSUM-incubated Riafy wins honours at Huawei contest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Riafy Technologies, incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), earned four international honours at a contest conducted by leading smartphone manufacturer Huawei, becoming the only Indian company in the list of winners.

The seven-year-old IT services firm functioning at Kerala Technology Innovation Zone in Kalamassery emerged victorious in the categories for the best app and the most popular app besides two honourable mentions among 14 lakh developers from 170-plus countries.

Riafy, which won from the Asia Pacific region, had its apps reviewed and judged based on their social value, business value, innovativeness, design and user experience. The ‘Most Popular App’ award was determined by the most number of votes through a public online voting segment.

‘Learn Crafts & DIY’, which fetched Riafy the ‘Best App’ recognition, is a global learning platform to develop and nurture softs skills through personalised learning with community support. ‘Cake Recipes’ was adjudged the ‘Most Popular App’ along with an honourable mention. It benefits more than 10 lakh users across 100 countries in making a variety of cakes for commercial and domestic purposes. ‘Cookbook Recipe’, earned another honourable mention.

The 2013-founded Riafy builds highly scalable and localised apps. Riafy was showcased three times in a row at Google I/O. Riafy had also come up with rescue apps during the 2018 floods in Kerala. This year, the company has been providing technical services in the global fight against Covid-19.