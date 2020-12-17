STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

KSUM-incubated Riafy wins honours at Huawei contest

Riafy, which won from the Asia Pacific region, had its apps reviewed and judged based on their social value, business value, innovativeness, design and user experience.

Published: 17th December 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

The team behind Riafy Technologies

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Riafy Technologies, incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), earned four international honours at a contest conducted by leading smartphone manufacturer Huawei, becoming the only Indian company in the list of winners.

The seven-year-old IT services firm functioning at Kerala Technology Innovation Zone in Kalamassery emerged victorious in the categories for the best app and the most popular app besides two honourable mentions among 14 lakh developers from 170-plus countries.

Riafy, which won from the Asia Pacific region, had its apps reviewed and judged based on their social value, business value, innovativeness, design and user experience. The ‘Most Popular App’ award was determined by the most number of votes through a public online voting segment.

‘Learn Crafts & DIY’, which fetched Riafy the ‘Best App’ recognition, is a global learning platform to develop and nurture softs skills through personalised learning with community support. ‘Cake Recipes’ was adjudged the ‘Most Popular App’ along with an honourable mention. It benefits more than 10 lakh users across 100 countries in making a variety of cakes for commercial and domestic purposes.  ‘Cookbook Recipe’, earned another honourable mention.

The 2013-founded Riafy builds highly scalable and localised apps. Riafy was showcased three times in a row at Google I/O. Riafy had also come up with rescue apps during the 2018 floods in Kerala. This year, the company has been providing technical services in the global fight against Covid-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Startup Mission Huawei
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp