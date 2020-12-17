V4kochi, independents put up a visible fight

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Elections have always seen a plethora of permutations and combinations. Bigger parties tend to grab the spotlight, but it is the smaller outfits that play a significant role in the final results. The case of Kochi Corporation isn not different.

As many tall leaders fell at single digit majority, V4Kochi and independents have come to play a crucial role while deciding the corporation’s fate. Independent candidates won more votes than the winning majority in many divisions.

V4Kochi, the forum which describes itself as “not a political party and nothing similar to one” contested in 59 divisions of the Kochi corporation and garnered around 100 votes in each. “It has been a good outing for us. Being an experimental outfit, we have played a vital role in the overall results of the corporation election.

Through the 59 divisions, we gathered 10.2 per cent votes. We came second in three divisions and managed to wrest third position in around 10 divisions. We put up a good fight,” said Nipun Cheriyan, campaign Coordinator, V4Kochi.

The outfit also alleged back-door conspiracies by the UDF and the LDF to avoid the rise of V4 Kochi. “The divisions where we had a good chance saw the votes getting divided between two major fronts. We suspect concentrated cadre voting in certain areas. Considering the 2015 trend, it is very evident in a couple of divisions,” he said.

However, the outfit will remain a vigilante group to monitor the functioning of the existing council. “We will question the attempts for corruption and incompetence in future as well. We will remain as a third front and focus on each division by forming designated monitoring committees. Besides, we have already announced the plan to expand across the state as V4Kerala,” he added.

A former councillor on the condition of anonymity pointed out that the rise of these outfits clearly shows the voter’s frustration in the functioning of the current setup. “It’s a wake up call for both parties All these outfits and independent candidates are a result of the public’s frustration and lack of faith in prominent political parties. They hope to see a change. It’s high time for the new council to complete the announced projects on time and ensure a transparent approach,” said the former councillor.

DEBUT VOTE DECENT SCORE

Expectations galore from new council

Considering the past performance of many councillors, residents associations have already started forming monitoring committees in Kochi and its suburbs to hold their newly elected councillors accountable for their promises. As the new council gets into power within the next few days, associations are optimistic about a new change. They have organised ‘meet the candidate’ sessions from each association zone and raised various long-standing issues and concerns with candidates. Their monitoring cell will meet regularly.