A woman’s viewpoint

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Artist Haritha Parokod is a familiar online face for Malayalis. Her subtle acting and expressions have never failed to amuse viewers. The young artist is now enjoying a new phase in her career through her channel ‘Kaemi’, which narrates a series of stories that have her heart.

According to Haritha, launching a new channel was a way to create more content with creative freedom. “I wanted to do stories that narrate the world from a woman’s perspective. I wanted an individualistic platform and the liberty to do what I like. Though I had full confidence in the creative area, I wanted a good name to be associated with 'Kaemi'. That's when Tamada Media wanted to launch its network in Kerala. So it all happened as I wished,” says Haritha.

Haritha started with sketch videos. Soon, it caught the attention of viewers. ‘Oru Chaya Edukatte’, Happily Married on Instagram’ ‘Pattilla’, ‘Kforkalyanam.com’, and ‘Mobile Illatha Oru Divasam’ are some of her hits.

“The main challenge was to produce weekly content without compromising on the quality of content and production. There shouldn’t be a similarity in the contents either. We started with an Onam video and then the focus was on improving the quality of every video. I put in a lot of research on the content we choose. Also, relatability is a big factor,” adds Haritha.

Though a familiar face among viewers, Haritha affirms that she struggled to set up her channel. “Though I can manage the creative side, setting up a team is an entirely different challenge. The viewers were not much familiar with semi-urbanised contents,” Kaemi’s first web series ‘Saadaa’, in which Haritha portrays a photographer, is currently very popular on Youtube.

“I wanted to explore the issues faced by independent women. I’m really happy that people are seeing my character as a ‘photographer’ rather than a ‘girl photographer’,” says Haritha. “The team is set now and we’ll be coming up with more interesting content. Right now, my full focus is on learning and improving.”