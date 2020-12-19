Four chargesheeted for forgery to defame Cardinal George Alenchery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case of alleged forgery of documents to defame Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal George Alenchery has filed a chargesheet against four, including three priests, before Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kakkanad.

According to the chargesheet, the first accused is Fr Antony Kallookaran of St Joseph Church, Karukutty, while the second accused is Fr Paul Thelekkat of Renewal Centre, Kaloor, the third accused Fr Benny John Maramparambil of St Joseph Church, Kadavanthra and fourth accused Adithya Z Valavi of Konthuruthy.

While Fr Antony Kallookaran, Fr Paul Thelekkat and Fr Benny John were not arrested in the case, only fourth accused Adithya was arrested by the police during the probe. Fr Antony Kallookaran and Fr Paul Thelekkat avoided arrest by availing anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court.

The arrest of Adithya, a post graduate from IIT, had resulted in protests after three bishops of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese came out openly claiming that he was not a criminal and had no role in forging documents. They also alleged he was tortured and forced to make statements against other priests in connection with the case.

In the chargesheet, the SIT submitted that the accused had fabricated documents to target the cardinal who was not found operating any account in the bank named in the documents. The SIT said in the chargesheet that it had recovered digital evidence, including emails, sent by the accused, and also the laptop used to make fabricated documents in the name of various firms to defame the cardinal.

Police launched the probe after Father Joby Maprakavil, executive director of Syro-Malabar Internet Mission, filed a complaint in February 2019 that Bishop Jacob Manathodath, apostolic administrator of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam Angamaly, and Father Paul Thelekkatt, former official spokesman, had forged documents to defame the cardinal.

This particular forgery complaint came at a time when the Cardinal was facing allegations of illegal land deals and a magistrate court charging a case against him after considering complaints against him on illegal transactions of land owned by the Church.

‘Illegal land deals’

The forgery complaint came at a time when the Cardinal was facing allegations of illegal land deals and a magistrate court charging a case against him after considering complaints against him on illegal transactions of land owned by the Church.