Got it covered!

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sweeter than honey’ is a term commonly used to refer to a voice that soothes you and takes you on a fulfilling audible journey. Many times, it forms a generous compliment, seldom ringing true to a scrupulous ear. However, listening to Nafisa Haniya, even a hardened connoisseur would have to agree that her voice does come quite close to the saccharine taste of honey.

For the 17-year-old Kochi native, singing is second nature rather than an acquired skill. “I am not a trained singer. I have never taken music classes. But even as a kid, I would hum tunes. I could grasp and remember song lyrics faster than my school lessons. At school, I participated in almost every singing competition. So my tryst with music started even before I could talk,” says the Class XII student. It was, however, only at the beginning of the year that Nafisa decided to put up short videos of her covering Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam movie songs online.

What followed was a whirlwind of overnight fame, something the teenager hadn’t even dreamt of. “I started my Instagram page a few years back, but was too conscious to upload anything. Around the end of last year, I decided to take some time off for myself and keep some distance from my social circle. That was when I practised singing quite a lot and took music seriously. I performed at open mics. It was also when I dabbled into composing and penning lyrics. This prompted me to put my talent online. I initially began with western music, but realised singing in different languages would garner more audience,” she adds.

Nafisa remembers the day in July when she hit 1,000 followers, which seemed like a huge milestone back then. Soon after, she was on a live session with actress Apoorva Bose and caught the attention of Hindi music composer Ehsaan Noorani of the Shankar Ehsaan Loy trio. “I sang my original composition during my live with Apoorva. Everyone watching it loved the track. I got many comments saying I should perform live with Ehsaan sir. I got the opportunity to do so the very next day. I was very nervous but also extremely grateful,” says Nafisa.

The dream run did not end there. More confident than ever and with her covers matching the baritone of seasoned playback singers, Nafisa sent in a video of her singing for an audition announced by music director Gopi Sundar. The response was immediate. “He asked me to call him. When I did, he offered me a chance to sing for an upcoming Telugu movie he is working on,” says a delighted Nafisa.

Photo: Evan Anil

Still overwhelmed by her popularity, which garnered almost 85,000 followers in two months on Instagram, Nafisa is trying to navigate her new life that has turned into a series of recordings, interviews, virtual performances and live sessions with major names in the music industry.

The young artist wants to pursue filmmaking or photo journalism while also continuing her music career. Currently, she is working towards releasing her first original Malayalam single titled ‘Mulchedi’ in collaboration with her friend Nishan Saffar who is a music producer. The track is expected to be out early next year.Listen to Nafisa’s covers on Instagram @haniya.oncover.

NEW RELEASES

Find Me Here Hayley Williams

American singer-songwriter Hayley Williams shared her new single ‘Find Me Here’. She is the lead vocalist, primary songwriter, and keyboardist of the rock band Paramore. The track is one among the three on her new EP Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades that released on December 18. The EP also includes acoustic versions of ‘Simmer’ and ‘Why We Ever’, that listeners are familiar with from debut solo album Petals for Armor.

Statement G Herbo

Chicago rapper G Herbo’s new song ‘Statement’ stands up to its name — Herbo opens up about the federal fraud charges he faced earlier this year. He subsequently pled not guilty to all of the charges, and he maintains his innocence in the song. ‘Let’s talk about this paper/Let’s talk about them jets,’ he raps. G Herbo’s charges included aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting a larger fraud scheme.

Thoughts Slowthai

British rapper Tyron Kaymone Frampton aka Slowthai shared a new song ‘Thoughts’ to celebrate his 20th birthday on December 18. Unlike the new tracks ‘nhs’ and ‘feel away’, ‘Thoughts’ will not appear on the rapper’s forthcoming album TYRON, which arrives on February 5. A$AP Rocky, Skepta, and TK join James Blake and Mount Kimbie as guests on the record.

‘Mudda Kya Hai?’ Naveen Kumar

A year after Delhi’s streets witnessed unsettling riots and conflicts, capital-based rapper Naveen Kumar is back to sing strongly about it. On his new three-track EP Mudda Kya Hai? (What’s the issue?), the rapper is enraged and sharing a collective sense of helplessness about corruption on many fronts. ‘Kab Tak Sahengey’ talks about casteism, ‘Ranjha’ talks about the India we romanticised as kids, and

India now.

Forbidden Fruit Dolorblind

New Delhi-based producer and visual artist Rohan Sinha aka Dolorblind found music production as a way to keep up with the constant changes in his life. A familiar name on Soundcloud, his debut new seven-track EP ‘Forbidden Fruit’ documents the emotions and events that took place in Sinha’s life in the last three years. The EP touches all nerves — drowning synths, groovy rhythm, extravagant journey with piano, and some gloom.