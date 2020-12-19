Honey on sugar syrup? CSE report stirs up food safety worries

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With reports flowing in about adulteration of honey by major Indian brands, many residents in the city are apprehensive about the quality of local brands as well. Findings of the study conducted by researchers of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has forced the state food safety department to initiate investigations into homegrown manufacturers

Jenita Johnson, a native of Elamakkara in Kochi, has been regularly feeding her one-year-old child honey. Though she started with a traditional organic brand based in Wayanad, the lockdown forced her to look into available options at the supermarket. With many reports coming in about adulteration of honey sold by major brands, she is worried for the health of her baby.

But Jenita is not alone in this. “It is quite appalling to see that even reliable brands are following illegal methods to scale up their revenue. If the reports are to be believed, sugar syrup and many harmful ingredients are finding their way into bottles of honey. When we are talking about healthy habits and immunity building during a pandemic, rampant adulteration of nutritious supplements like honey would have a negative effect on people and their lifestyle,” said Maneesh V K, a resident in the city.

It is not just the residents, even doctors are worried about the dangerous trend. “Most of the medicines we prescribe for infants and senior citizens have honey as a major ingredient. Even chyawanprash — a dietary supplement suggested for boosting the immune system — contains honey. Although we go for Kerala-based brands for use in medicines, there is no guarantee in the quality of what is inside the bottle,” said Ashitha Ashokan, an Ayurveda doctor.

However, officials have pointed out that adulteration of honey is prevalent across the country and regular quality checking has controlled the practice to an extent. “The variation of moisture content in honey has caused the products to fall to substandard quality.

It is the most common adulteration method as well. Currently, we are taking random honey samples for testing. If we get complaints on the standard variation, then we will move for legal action,” said Jacob Thomas, assistant commissioner of food safety, Ernakulam.

Earlier, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) food researchers selected 13 top and average brands processing raw honey being sold in India. Samples of these brands were first tested at the Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) at National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in Gujarat.

Almost all the top brands passed the tests of purity, while a few smaller brands failed the C4 sugar test – the basic form of adulteration that uses cane sugar. Ironically, even the top-brands failed the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) test, which checks for adulteration and traces the origin of honey. Shockingly, these tests are yet to be included in the parameters followed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) though NMR test is mandatory for honey that is exported from the country.

Simple ways to check adulteration in honey

Take a glass of water and mix a tablespoon of honey in it. If it is adulterated, the honey will easily get dissolved in water. Pure honey doesn’t mix well with water.

Mix iodine with honey. If it turns into a blue colour, then the honey is not pure. The starch in honey results in a change in colour. A drop of iodine in a teaspoon of honey will be enough

Mix a teaspoon of honey with water. Sprinkle a few drops of vinegar in it. If foam develops in the solution, the honey is combined with chemicals

Normally, adulterated honey moves fast as it contains more water. As pure honey is thicker, it takes more time to move like a fluid. Take a teaspoon of honey and move it to observe the fluid movement.

Take a slice of bread and dip in a tablespoon of honey. If it is pure, the bread will become hard. With the water content in adulterated honey, bread turns softer.

What does the CSE report say?

Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), an environment watchdog, has handed over the findings of its investigation to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on December

According to them, 77 per cent of their collected samples were found to be adulterated with sugar syrup. Only three out of 13 brands passed the NMR test which is currently being used globally to ascertain modified sugar syrups. As per the report, “Honey samples from leading brands such as Dabur, Patanjali, Baidyanath, Zandu, Hitkari and Apis Himalaya have failed the NMR test. Only 3 out of the 13 brands – Saffola, Markfed Sohna and Nature’s Nectar (one out of two samples) — passed all the tests.”

“The adulteration severely compromises public health during a global pandemic, as most people are consuming more honey due to its intrinsic goodness — antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties — and to build immunity against the virus,” reads the report.

The organisation has also raised the following demands to FSSAI:

Stop the import of syrups and honey from China

Strengthen enforcement in India through public testing so that companies are held responsible. The government should get samples tested using advanced technologies and make this information public so that consumers are aware and public health is not compromised.

Ensure that every honey company is required to trace back the origins of the honey – from the beekeeper to the hive.