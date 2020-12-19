STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi corporation: CPI eyes deputy mayor post, reward likely for rebel

LDF allies employ pressure tactics to get prominent positions in corporation, CPI roots for its lone woman councillor Ansiya K A 

Published: 19th December 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

LDF’s mayor candidate M Anilkumar celebrating in Kochi on Wednesday. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Poised to wrest power in Kochi corporation, the LDF is now busy discussing the sharing of key positions — including the deputy mayor’s post — in the new council. According to LDF sources, allies have started employing pressure tactics to get prominent positions in the corporation. The CPI is demanding the deputy mayor’s post though the party has only four council members. With the deputy mayor’s post reserved for a woman this time, the CPI is rooting for its lone woman councillor.

As the LDF had made it clear that CPM’s M Anilkumar will be the mayor candidate even before elections, allies are focusing on the deputy mayor and standing committee posts. The CPI is projecting Ansiya K A — who won from the Mattanchery division — as the deputy mayor candidate.

“The party is yet to start an official discussion on sharing the standing committee and deputy mayor posts. But the allies have indeed started putting pressure to get those posts. Since the LDF has a policy, the decision will be taken based on the direction of the state leadership. The front will depute capable leaders to the prominent positions,” said a top leader of the LDF in Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, the CPM leadership is planning to reserve the health standing committee chairperson’s post to IUML rebel candidate T K Ashraf who extended support to the LDF unconditionally.A senior CPM leader told TNIE: “The difference of opinion within the UDF leadership forced him to contest as an independent. Considering that, he agreed to support the LDF.

Though he didn’t ask for any prominent position in the council, we will consider giving him a standing committee post. Since he has the experience of being chairperson of the health standing committee, we will try to give the same,” said the leader on condition of anonymity.

Though the LDF has emerged as the single-largest party in the corporation, it fell short of the required majority, 38, to rule the 74-member corporation. Since the BJP took a stand not to support either the LDF or the UDF, only 35 seats are required to come to power in the corporation. With Ashraf extending support to the LDF, it almost certain that the latter would make a comeback to power in the incorporation.

Numbers favour LDF 
