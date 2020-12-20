STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF likely to wrest power in Thrikkakara municipality with the support of rebel

With the support of the rebel, UDF which was struggling to get an absolute majority in the 43-member council enjoys the support of 22 members.

Published: 20th December 2020 03:14 AM

Thrikkakara municipality

Thrikkakara municipality

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Putting an end to the uncertainty that prevailed in Thrikkakara municipality, the UDF is all set to wrest control of the civic body with the support of a UDF rebel. E P Khaderkunju, who won as a UDF rebel in the municipal elections, has extended unconditional support to the front. With the support of the rebel, UDF which was struggling to get an absolute majority in the 43-member council enjoys the support of 22 members. The LDF has 17 members in the council and needs the support of all five UDF rebels to turn the tables. 

With Khaderkunju siding with the UDF, LDF’s chances of wresting control of municipal council have become bleak.“At present, we have got the support of one more councillor. It is enough for us to rule the municipality. However, we are also holding talks with other rebels to get their support. As per our calculation, two more rebel councillors are likely to join the UDF-fold,” said Noushad Pallachi, UDF Thrikkakara block president.

Meanwhile, the party is facing stiff opposition from a section of workers on the issue of seeking support of two rebel candidates who contested against district secretaries of the Congress. “The DCC president has already expelled the rebels from the party. If they want to support the UDF, they can do so. A final decision in this regard will be taken only after holding talks with the party leadership,” Pallachi added.

Meanwhile, a tug of war is on in the UDF for the chairperson post which is reserved for women. Senior Congress leader Radhamani Pillai, former standing committee chairperson Ajitha Thankappan, Laly Joffin and Hasina Ummer are the main contenders for the post.

“To avoid factional feud in the party, the KPCC has issued a circular to convene the parliamentary party meeting to elect the chairperson. Those who get majority support of councillors will be selected as chairperson. We are planning to convene the meeting on Monday after the oath-taking ceremony,” he added.

