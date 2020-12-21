STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 effect: Christmas celebrations to be hit as Cochin Carnival called off

The Cochin Carnival, which begins in the first week of December, usually gets into its high-pitched revelry towards the end of the month.

People burning the Pappani (old man effigy) at the 2019 Cochin Carnival held in Fort Kochi

People burning the Pappani (old man effigy) at the 2019 Cochin Carnival held in Fort Kochi. (File photo| EPS)

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Cochin Carnival, the biggest annual year-end celebration held at the Vasco da Gama Square in Fort Kochi, has been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. This will be the first time in history that the carnival, which normally sees the participation of more than 5 lakh people, is cancelled since it came into being in 1984.

NS Shaji, general secretary of the Cochin Carnival committee, the organisers of the festival, said, "The committee has come to the decision due to fears expressed by the health authorities and the district administration over controlling crowds during the festival."

One of the chief concerns expressed by the carnival organising committee was that the participation of foreign nationals as well as domestic tourists from nearby districts would pose a serious problem to the authorities in containing the COVID-19 situation in the district if the carnival is allowed to be held. 

The Cochin Carnival, which begins in the first week of December, usually gets into its high-pitched revelry towards the end of the month. It was first held as part of the UN International Youth Year celebrations in 1985. 

"The competitions which are organised as part of the carnival were conducted even during the time of tsunami in 2004. Only the rally, held on January 1 (New Year), was done away with back then as it draws huge crowds," said Shaji.

The organisers of the carnival further said that the custom of burning the 'papanhi' which translates to 'old man' in Portuguese, one of the main attractions of the carnival, which is held on December 31 is something that the people will miss this year.

"Kochi in its entirety, especially the people of Fort Kochi are usually in a celebratory mood till the carnival draws to a close on New Year. A host of programmes and competitions including concerts, bike races, cycling, swimming and boxing events are conducted as part of the carnival," said Stephen Robert, secretary of Carnival Society, an umbrella organisation that plays a major role in organising the fest.

Despite the cancellation, many feel that people from other states and foreigners will throng the areas of Fort Kochi and celebrate the occasion in the coming days. "The clubs here will continue to burn small effigies at every junction in Fort Kochi. People will visit the place to see the illuminations and crowding can also occur at Fort Kochi beach," said a member of the carnival organising committee.

